Cop Bashing NYC Council Members Want Added Police Protection

According to the New York Post, the anti-police City Council members who have neutered the police are getting death threats, and they’re begging for more police protection.

Staffers for the cop bashers are complaining about scary threats. One staffer texted a council colleague, saying, “It’s disgusting. I’ve clutched my nonexistent pearls at some of the threats against Councilman Chi Osse (D-Brooklyn), and some have been thought credible by security and NYPD.”

A staffer for Councilwoman Shahana Hanif (D-Brooklyn) complained about elevated and especially concerning threats phoned into the office.

Council members Yusef Salaam and Carolina Rivera, both Manhattan Democrats who have bashed cops and buried the police in paperwork, are also concerned and want more security.

To give you an idea of what we are dealing with here, Salaam said last year he wouldn’t ride with the police ever again after he was stopped because of his race. That turned out not to be true.

Councilman Salaam is a former convict accused of attacking the Central Park jogger. He was freed based on DNA that showed he didn’t rape the jogger.

He was angry that he was stopped for tinted windows that were too dark–that’s a common stop. As soon as he introduced himself as a councilman, the officer let him go. The officer was very polite. The councilman lied about it, claiming he was the victim of racial profiling. Fortunately, the bodycam told the truth.

Since they don’t like police, they really should hire their own security.

The hypocrisy of these people is mind-blowing. The NYPD is starting to get slammed by all sides, but the City Council, the DA, the worthless Mayor, and the Governor have made their job impossible.

Disarm the Innocent

While the city leaders make it impossible for the NYPD to do their job, they have even banned stun guns. They don’t care that they are leaving innocent people unarmed while criminals are well-armed.

New York City thinks it’s okay to ban stun guns.

New York City argues that stun guns can be banned because police have killed people with them, and “causes for concern are only magnified when these weapons find their way into civilian hands.” Stun guns are legal in the rest of the country, so it’s interesting that the city… https://t.co/OLFqCG21Tr pic.twitter.com/VpD9IrPf68 — Firearms Policy Coalition (@gunpolicy) April 26, 2024

This is insane New York City.

The police officer in charge looks difficult to some, but there is really nothing he can do. He has to treat illegal aliens as if they were Americans.

WATCH: After having been assaulted, robbed, and intimidated by illegal aliens outside of the notorious Roosevelt Hotel Migrant Processing Center in New York City who became visibly agitated after we caught them on camera possibly engaging in a drug deal, responding NYPD police… https://t.co/OFxZNlDud1 pic.twitter.com/PnZIBM5A4j — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) April 19, 2024

