Home Clown World A Clown World Moment

A Clown World Moment

Staff
Senator Chuck Schumer blocked the SAVE Act and John Thune said there was no time to hold a debate on the bill. Of course, Thune was correct. They were busy with more important issues like the dog parade.

The SAVE Act will require voter ID to register to vote; that’s it. There is nothing bad to say about that. It isn’t federalizing elections as some would claim.

The dogs are cute, though.

We thought you might enjoy a moment of levity.

