The Deeply Concerning Warning About an Attack on Iran

Tucker Carlson claims the only reason the US is going to attack Iran is that Israel wants it, and it should make us sick. He wrote in his morning newsletter:

Many Americans might not realize it, but their military is on the verge of attacking the Islamic Republic. The reason is simple. It’s not because Iran attacked America, hates America, or even threatens America. It’s because Israel wants us to fight their war for them. For whatever reason, establishment Washington is happy to oblige.

The rest of Tucker’s argument is probably on X. However, Tucker isn’t telling the whole story. The Iranian leadership does hate America, and they constantly threaten Americans with death. Israel isn’t the only reason, but Israel weighs into the decision, as does the murder of tens of thousands of Iran’s own people and Iran’s continuation of its nuclear program.

One major concern is that the strike could become a protracted war. Iran is not Venezuela, and the Mullahs are not Maduro. The Mullahs will fight to the death. The people can’t fight back. They don’t have weapons.

Iran says it will attack US servicemen, which they have done before.

There is one even more concerning warning.

The Most Chilling Warning

Deputy United States Military Representative to NATO, Brigadier General Blaine D. Holt, has held various leadership positions. On the radio this morning, he issued a chilling warning. He stated that Iran could unleash their terror cells in the United States.

After loose borders during Obama’s second term and open borders under Joe Biden, you know the cells are here. Iranians have warned us that they are here. We have seen illegal aliens from Iran and their allies in Russia and China. Most were military-age men.

They could destroy the US by unleashing cells throughout the nation.

In early 2017, Islamic Republic strategist Hasan Abbasi explained the destructive potential of Iran’s hidden army within the US.

The Hezbollah Threat Alone

Derek Maltz, a retired director of the special operations division (SOD) of the DEA, described the Hezbollah cells operating in the United States and the world.

Hezbollah is backed by Iran.

Mr. Maltz said illegal Hezbollah operations in the U.S. are funding our own eventual destruction. They run crime syndicates here and send the money there.

The Iranian terror organization is heavily engaged in drug crimes, trafficking, and other crimes to fund their worldwide terrorist activities. The last administration did not bring the criminals to justice, and the former head of Project Cassandra is sounding the alarm now, but will anyone listen?

Hezbollah militants also train cartels.

General Kelly warned of the existential threat posed by porous borders during the early part of President Trump’s first administration.