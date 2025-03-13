A Glimpse of Michelle Obama’s Petty Podcasting

Michelle Obama’s podcast with her brother is a bomb. She assumes people care about her petty complaints about her family. Michelle seemed to hear her put her husband down for unimportant issues.

It’s too bad she couldn’t appreciate the honor of being the First Family.

Obama had a paltry 20,000 views after 15 hours, and several commenters said, “Nobody asked for this.”

Gavin Newsom and Meghan Markle’s podcasts are also bombing.

