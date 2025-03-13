Sec. Zeldin to Drive a Dagger Through the Heart of the Climate Change Religion

Secretary Lee Zeldin said he will drive “a dagger through the heart of climate-change religion.” He has plans to aggressively roll back climate regulations.

In a Wall Street Journal opinion piece and an EPA news release, Zeldin announced that he intends to reconsider more than a dozen core EPA rules and regulations, including those pertaining to emissions standards for vehicles, pollution from power plants and the finding that provides the scientific basis for addressing climate change.

“Today marks the death of the Green New Scam,” Zeldin wrote in The Wall Street Journal, arguing that his deregulation plan would create an environment where “businesses can thrive and infrastructure can be built.” He added that he wants to reassess rules that, in his view, “throttled oil and gas production and unfairly targeted coal-fired power plants,” and suggested that his proposed actions would roll back “trillions of dollars in regulatory costs.”

The EPA announced that it will revisit water pollution limits for coal plants, air quality standards for small particles and the mandatory reporting of greenhouse gas emissions by large emitters like oil and gas companies, among other rules.

Zeldin also signaled that the EPA would consider upending its own endangerment finding, a 2009 legal decision that says greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide and methane are warming the Earth and that warming presents a threat to public health and welfare.

“The endangerment finding is the one ring that rules them all, at least on the climate protection measures,” said David Doniger, the senior strategist and attorney for the Natural Resources Defense Council’s climate and energy department, referencing the Lord of the Rings series.

“All of the climate protection rules, the rules to cut greenhouse gases from cars, trucks, power plants, from the oil and gas industry — all those rules are grounded in the finding.”

One study by hand-selected scientists is why we’ve had to go through this climate scam, wasting money and restricting our lives unnecessarily.

The WSJ Editorial Board wrote:

As a refresher, the Supreme Court ruled in Mass. v. EPA (2007) that greenhouse gases qualify as pollutants under the Clean Air Act. The EPA must regulate pollutants that can “reasonably be anticipated to endanger public health or welfare.” No surprise, the Obama Administration in 2009 determined that greenhouse gases do.

As they added, most of what they found was debatable.

The Obama and Biden Administrations have used the finding to bypass Congress to advance their anti-fossil fuel agenda

