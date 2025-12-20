A Homeless Man Living in the Brown University Basement Cracked the Case

As we noted in an earlier article, the custodian, aka the homeless man who lives in the basement of Brown University, posted on Reddit and blew the Brown University case wide open. He informed the coppers about the suspicious man and his car, but they did nothing.

The man named John then asked for X posters to highlight his post so the police or the FBI would see it. The hapless police needed someone to help them, and they got the homeless man.

John gave the police the tip on Saturday night. The MIT professor wasn’t murdered until Monday. They might have saved him if they had acted.

John, once a student at Brown, had better get the $50,000 reward.

How they found the Brown University shooter is crazy. The homeless man saw him acting weird at Barus & Holley before the shooting, followed him outside, confronted him near his car, but walked away. After the shooting, he described the car in Reddit, which cracked the case…… pic.twitter.com/zc42sFARAn — Kelly Holmes (@kell71191) December 19, 2025

John, the homeless man, confronted the killer two hours before the murders. He broke the case.

The story is not resolved.

Michael Savage linked the MIT murder to the Brown killings, but why did the killer murder kids at Brown? The class was in Professor Friedberg’s room, and she is an Israeli activist. The MIT professor was pro-Israel. Did the killer yell out “Allah” or “Ella?” The killer is not Muslim.

The murderer, Claudio Neves-Valente went to a prestigious science school with the MIT professor in Portugal and that story needs to be told. He only spent a year at Brown in 2000-2001. We need to know why Brown?

Was it something else entirely?

Claudio had a Florida license plate and used a fake address. What was he up to, and where did he live in Florda, if anywhere?

The University needs to start locking up its buildings and adding cameras. The President needs to earn her $3.1 million salary. There was absolutely no security.

🚨 BREAKING: Ivy League DISASTER at Brown University, the building where the shooting went down was WIDE OPEN and COMPLETELY UNSECURED! Shooter Claudio Neves Valente was lurking around campus for WEEKS, casing the joint, even walking in and out of Barus & Holley THAT VERY DAY… pic.twitter.com/tPANpAgPrx — MAGA DINO 🦖 (@MAGAdino) December 19, 2025



For some reason, Claudio didn’t kill Joseph Oduro:

I don’t know if this is the killer, but who knows.

I just went to @amazing_5 account and recorded this… You can verify for yourself! pic.twitter.com/ecqmJUxT0C — B-rad Brad (@HawksandCards) December 19, 2025

He was seen on Flock cameras for 13 consecutive days.