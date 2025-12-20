President Trump’s Worst Mistake

Reclassifying marijuana was a terrible mistake. It will become more available to children now that President Trump has made it more credible by reclassifying it allegedly for research purposes.

The Pot lobbyists got to him. It’s not for research purposes. Reclassification wasn’t necessary to do the research.

Where is MAHA going now?

Watch:

Summary of the Research from AI

Marijuana use can lead to various health risks, including addiction, mental health issues, cognitive impairments, and negative effects on pregnancy and fetal development.

Health Risks Associated with Marijuana Use

Approximately 1 in 10 users may develop a cannabis use disorder, with the risk increasing to 1 in 6 for those who start using before age 18. This disorder can lead to physical dependency and difficulties in controlling use.

Marijuana use is linked to several mental health problems, including:

Depression and Anxiety: Regular use can exacerbate these conditions, and in some cases, lead to suicidal thoughts and behaviors.

There is a strong association between cannabis use and the onset of psychotic disorders, particularly in individuals with a genetic predisposition.

Cognitive Impairments: Long-term marijuana use can impair cognitive functions such as memory, attention, and decision-making. Studies suggest that individuals who use marijuana heavily may not fully recover cognitive function even after quitting.

Respiratory Issues: Smoking marijuana can lead to respiratory problems, including bronchitis and lung inflammation. It may also increase the risk of lung cancer.

Cardiovascular Effects: Marijuana can increase heart rate and blood pressure, potentially leading to a higher risk of heart disease and stroke.

Effects on Pregnancy: Marijuana use during pregnancy is associated with several risks, including:

Fetal Growth Restriction: It can lead to low birth weight and developmental issues in infants.

Neurodevelopmental Problems: Children exposed to marijuana in utero may experience cognitive deficits and behavioral issues later in life.

Impact on Daily Life: Regular marijuana use can affect personal relationships, educational outcomes, and overall life satisfaction. Users may experience decreased motivation and performance in various aspects of life.

Conclusion

While marijuana may be perceived as less harmful by some, it carries significant risks that can affect both physical and mental health. Understanding these potential harms is crucial for making informed decisions about its use. If you or someone you know is struggling with marijuana use, seeking professional help is recommended.