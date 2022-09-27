A Man of Courage, Kyrie Irving, Proven Right After Losing $100M

Kyrie Irving is a very courageous man who stuck to his principles by not getting vaccinated despite enormous pressure. He gave up his job and $100 million to stand by his convictions over the gene therapy “vaccines.” He wanted to be a voice for the voiceless. For that, he was vilified and shunned by the WOKEs.

ESPN reported that during the Brooklyn Nets media day Monday, the star guard Irving said he turned down a four-year extension before the 2021-2022 season.

“I gave up four years, 100-and-something million deciding to be unvaccinated, and that was the decision,” Irving said. “[Get this] contract, get vaccinated or be unvaccinated, and there’s a level of uncertainty of your future, whether you’re going to be in this league, whether you’re going to be on this team, so I had to deal with that real-life circumstance of losing my job for this decision.”

Irving was forced to miss home games because of a New York City vaccine mandate. He opted into the final year of his contract with the Nets before this season and is set to make $36.5 million this year.

Irving said his refusal to vaccinate created questions about his commitment to playing, which may have contributed to his still being in Brooklyn.

“There were options,” Irving said, “but not many, I’ll tell you that, because again, this stigma of whether or not I want to play, whether or not I’m going to be committed to the team, which I thought was really unfair at times. But also, the timing was ideal to be able to put that on me because I wasn’t available.”

Watch:

“I didn’t appreciate how me being unvaccinated came to be a stigma within my career that I don’t want to play, or that I’m willing to give up everything to be a voice for the voiceless.” – Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/yE6E0GU03N — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) September 26, 2022

Dr. Marty Makary, who has also been attacked for telling the truth, weighed in on Kyrie Irving on Twitter. “Kyrie Irving has Covid antibodies but they are not recognized Drs Jha, Fauci & Walensky bc they were generated by infection not the vax. A young healthy male with nat imm has the absolute lowest risk of Covid complications and the absolute highest risk of vax-induced myocarditis.”

The lying by public health officials was a disgrace. It’s still a disgrace because they are still lying.

The incompetent mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, allowed Kyrie to watch the games from the stands, but he wasn’t allowed to play. Even leftist comedian Trevor Noah took Kyrie’s side on this.

Comedy Central’s @Trevornoah on Kyrie Irving be allowed to watch Nets games but not play: “Shit like this makes zero sense, can we agree on this? So Kyrie can go inside, not wear a mask, even hug a teammate but he cannot play … Does the ball have a weak immune system?” pic.twitter.com/UJWZ1oAx0v — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 15, 2022

