Eric Adams Is a Vaccinator! Just Another De Blasio

New York City’s next Mayor outlined to the public how he plans to address handling COVID-19. All we can say is he’s a believer and DeBlasio redux. We’re not sure what “compliance” over “punishment” means — take a look at his plan below.

According to the New York Post, incoming Mayor Eric Adams will make a final call about mandating COVID shots for school students next spring. But he also spelled out that he’s keeping in place Bill de Blasio’s order for private-sector mandates for businesses.

“The goal is to be cooperative and not punitive,” Adams said in laying out his vision. His policy includes distributing at-home tests and N95 masks.

He stinks and he is not even in office. He is a typical Democrat.

Here’s Mayor-elect Eric Adams winter COVID plan. Press conference just now beginning. pic.twitter.com/vOGnt0kWs0 — City Nolan (get your 💉!!!) (@ndhapple) December 30, 2021

