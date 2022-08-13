A Most Important Free Speech Case Is Coming

Alex Berenson sued Twitter for banning him without cause, and he plans to sue the Biden administration as well.

The White House secretly asked Twitter to ban Alex Berenson before Twitter did so. Federal officials targeted him when they met in April 2021 “They really wanted to know about Alex Berenson.”

Mr. Berenson, a knowledgeable former New York Times editor, has the proof in the form of messages during discovery in the lawsuit against Twitter.

The White House didn’t like Mr. Berenson’s tweets questioning the Covid vaccines, even as company employees believed he had followed Twitter’s rules, internal Twitter communications reveal.

From Mr. Berenson’s Substack

In a White House meeting in April 2021, four months before Twitter suspended his account, the company faced “one really tough question about why Alex Berenson hasn’t been kicked off from the platform,” a Twitter employee wrote.

The employee recounted the meeting discussion afterward on Twitter’s internal Slack messaging system. The message, and others, make clear that top federal officials targeted Berenson specifically, potentially violating his basic First Amendment right to free speech.

Even though Twitter said Mr. Berenson did not violate any of their rules, they banned him.

The First Amendment does not apply to private companies like Twitter. But if the companies act on behalf of the federal government, they can become “state actors” that must allow free speech and debate, just as the government does.

Mr. Berneson’s lawsuit against the Biden administration is one of the most important free speech cases yet. They went beyond controlling misinformation to attacking Mr. Berenson personally, as did Twitter and other reporters.

About the meeting, an employee writes that the questions at the meeting were “pointed” but “mercifully, we had answers.”

(From Twitter’s internal Slack channel)

Twitter banned him for a message they said did not violate any rules. Other reporters asked Twitter to take action against him and he has that evidence too.

