Powerful Evidence Mar-a-Lago Raid Was Not About Classified Docs

The warrant (see below) to raid Mar-a-Lago was so broad as to take in everything that related to the years Donald Trump was President and beyond. They might have been looking for anything that could spur a more serious investigation in a criminal matter. It is also very obvious they could get any number of documents with information on how to defeat him in 2024 should he run for the presidency.

They’re spying again on him again.

The warrant was so broad as to take 39 agents (according to Don jr.) more than nine hours to search Mar-a-Lago. The inventory of boxes seized (see below) could have been removed in June, but they weren’t. Why not? Had they conceived of how those boxes might used down the road to hurt DJT? Just wondering.

William Jacobson at Legal Insurrection describes the broad geographical area and the extent of documents the warrant took in. It could leave you breathless.

Geographic Area:

“The premises to be searched, 1100 S Ocean Blvd, Palm Beach, FL 33480, is further described as a resort, club, and residence located near the intersection of Southern Blvd and S Ocean Blvd. It is described as a mansion with approximately 58 bedrooms, 33 bathrooms, on a 17-acre estate. The locations to be searched include the “45 Office,” all storage rooms, and all other rooms or areas within the premises used or available to be used by FPOTUS and his staff and in which boxes or documents could be stored, including all structures or buildings on the estate. It does not include areas currently (i.e., at the time of the search) being occupied, rented, or used by third parties (such as Mar-a-Largo Members) and not otherwise used or available to be used by FPOTUS and his staff, such as private guest suites.”

Scope of Documents:

“All physical documents and records constituting evidence, contraband, fruits of crime, or other items illegally possessed in violation of 18 U.S.C. §§ 793, 2071 , or 1519, including the following:

Any physical documents with classification markings, along with any containers/boxes (including any other contents) in which such documents are located, as well as any other containers/boxes that are collectively stored or found together with the aforementioned documents and containers/boxes;

b. Information, including communications in any form, regarding the retrieval, storage, or transmission of national defense information or classified material;

c. Any government and/or Presidential Records created between January 20, 2017, and January 20, 2021; or

d. Any evidence of the knowing alteration, destruction, or concealment of any government and/or Presidential Records, or of any documents with classification markings.”

The back-up information for the warrant (the application) is not released although media appears to have access. Not releasing it gives certain people the power to cherry-pick what is released and how it is released.

A case in point is Clinton aide, Jennifer Palmieri, who is dropping hints once again that Donald Trump was feeding information to Vladimir Putin.

Racking my brain here…which world leader would find Kompromat on Macron valuable? https://t.co/KhOKv0CnH1 — Jennifer Palmieri (@jmpalmieri) August 12, 2022

Imagining the call some poor person in Biden Administration is having to make to Macron right now. So….. https://t.co/sb6t7pJL54 — Jennifer Palmieri (@jmpalmieri) August 12, 2022

The Declassification Controversy

The President has the right to declassify anything he wants and all the items were declassified. Nonetheless, the DOJ is allegedly investigating him based on the Espionage Act. Clinton’s aide, Jennifer Palmieri, wants you to think he actually spied for Vladimir Putin.

No one in the public knows what is in the boxes. Some believe they were looking for evidence he tried to overturn the government on January 6th.

Others think there could be a connection to his lawsuit against Hillary Clinton. Reportedly, amongst the documents in the boxes is information about Crossfire Hurricane. That is the fraudulent Russiagate investigation. It was based on information gathered by Hillary Clinton’s paid operatives.

The Warrant

