A Most Serious Breach in JD Vance’s Secret Service: Sensitive Information Leak

Tomas Escotto, a current U.S. Secret Service agent on Vice President JD Vance’s protective detail, was recorded on a hidden camera providing an undercover journalist with sensitive security information, including protective formations, shift schedules, travel plans, & real-time locations.

The agent, Tomas Escotto, a Biden-era holdover, stated he voted for Joe Biden and said he “hates ICE,” expressing opposition to the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

Mr. Escotto is on leave, lost his security clearance, and his access to agency facilities and systems revoked.