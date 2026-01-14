A Most Serious Breach in JD Vance’s Secret Service: Sensitive Information Leak

Tomas Escotto, a current U.S. Secret Service agent on Vice President JD Vance’s protective detail, was recorded on a hidden camera providing an undercover journalist with sensitive security information, including protective formations, shift schedules, travel plans, & real-time locations.
The agent, Tomas Escotto, a Biden-era holdover, stated he voted for Joe Biden and said he “hates ICE,” expressing opposition to the Trump administration’s immigration policies.
Mr. Escotto is on leave, lost his security clearance, and his access to agency facilities and systems revoked.
We have not seen a security breach like this from the Secret Service in our lifetimes. It shows we have a catastrophic counter-intelligence failure across the U.S. govt. Secret Service, along w the DOJ, FBI, CIA & so on are fatally compromised & working agst the President. This… https://t.co/hYfJx9jqrQ
Here we go again, it is another serious crime Bondi will not act on. Vance should raise hell with the DOJ. The agents sign forms telling them of the criminal penalties for leaking information. It’s a slam dunk conviction. He probably was leaking other information.