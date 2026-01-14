The Administration to Designate Some Muslim Brotherhood Chapters as Terrorists

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent will together designate chapters of the Muslim Brotherhood in Lebanon, Jordan, and Egypt as terrorist organizations.

Rubio added that these chapters would also be labeled as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) and the leaders of these chapters would, too, be labeled as SDGTs, according to the official State Department announcement.

It means they can’t have access to the financial system and they can’t do business in the United States.

Bessent said the move is part of the Trump administration’s efforts “to curtail the pernicious influence of the Muslim Brotherhood and protect the United States and its partners from Muslim Brotherhood chapters’ “support for terrorism.”

“The Muslim Brotherhood has a longstanding record of perpetrating acts of terror, and we are working aggressively to cut them off from the financial system. This Administration will deploy the full scope of its authorities to disrupt, dismantle, and defeat terrorist networks wherever they operate in order to keep Americans safe.”

They should be banning the entire Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR, including those tied to Qatar and Turkey, but President Trump hasn’t ordered it yet.