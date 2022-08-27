A New COVID Vaccine Push Coming This Fall

The drug companies and public health bureaucrats are revving up for a new vaccine push. Perhaps that’s why we see mask and vaccination mandates mandated in schools and businesses. Do they know what’s coming? Notice that Joe Biden didn’t lift his emergency powers.

The CDC admitted that Omicron vaccines created for the original Wuhan strain were found wanting just months ago. Nearly 40% of people hospitalized in the US this spring were vaccinated and boosted.

In a report, Omicron’s Mutations Impaired Vaccine Effectiveness, Bloomberg wrote:

“From the end of March through May, when the omicron BA.2 and BA.2.12.1 subvariants were dominant in the U.S., weekly hospitalization rates increased for all adults — with those over 65 hit the hardest. Even so, the total number of hospitalizations remained much lower than when the delta variant was rampant last fall.”

A few days later, Pfizer and Moderna asked the FDA to approve booster shots targeting the Omicron variant. Both companies plan to roll out booster shots soon after Labor Day.

The FDA is planning to authorize omicron-targeted versions of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna’s Covid boosters for people 12 and older as early as Labor Day, according to two people familiar with the discussions, NBC News reports.

CDC scientists found that vaccines and boosters did a better job against Delta when it came to keeping people out of the hospital – with efficacy dropping slightly with the BA.1 variant, and then ‘significantly’ falling off when BA.2 hit the scene. This “new” report is already old as BA.5 is currently 88% of new COVID cases.

The drug companies are chasing the variants and can’t keep up but vaccinate you with the dated drug anyway. Some studies indicate that the wrong vaccine harms immunity, among other adverse effects.

The new vaccine combines the old version and adds targeted “protection” for the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants. Given the short time they had to develop the new formula, the data both companies supplied the FDA only included information on the safety and efficacy of the booster in Animals. But not to worry! The FDA seems to not only accept that, but it will review the animal study data without consulting its advisory committee. Human studies are planned and will be ongoing and parallel if the FDA decide to authorize and distribute the shots.

Bill Hanage, a Harvard epidemiologist, praised the “remarkably quick” turnaround time for the new version of the vaccine, saying it normally takes years for shots to be developed and distributed. Comforting right?

The data presented earlier by Pfizer and Moderna earlier this year was, well, underwhelming. Omicron-matched booster offered no more benefit than a standard booster. There is no clear evidence of a dramatic increase in neutralizing antibodies. (To be clear this was early results from the BA.1 Omicron booster and not the same formula being presented to the FDA currently.)

The media is all in.

Are you going to trust them again and get boosted?

Read the full story at Dr. Panda’s substack.

Related