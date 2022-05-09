A Perfect Democrat – Candidate Summer Lee

A Democrat Socialist Progressive, aka Communist, is a frontrunner for Mike Doyle’s (D-PA) seat in Congress. She is a perfect Democrat. Her name is Summer Lee and she wants to redistribute wealth, abolish the carceral state, and lead the nation with black power. Oh, and she wants reparations.

“Instead of “thanking” Black women, Black voters, and especially, Black organizers… … give us the investments we need and deserve, redistribute wealth, ends police violence, abolish the carceral state, commit to building Black directed political power… and reparations,” Summer Lee tweeted.

Instead of “thanking” Black women, Black voters, and especially, Black organizers… … give us the investments we need and deserve, redistribute wealth, ends police violence, abolish the carceral state, commit to building Black directed political power… and reparations. — Summer Lee (@SummerForPA) November 6, 2020

No prisons, no laws, no borders, free everything, no fuel, black power leading the nation, reparations, and Utopia too – that’s Summer Lee’s agenda.

Senators Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. are backing her candidacy.

Summer, a communist community organizer, supports open borders, free Stalincare, no prisons, and everything communist. Her hatred of capitalism is obvious.

“Throughout our nation’s history, we have never delivered on the promises of democracy,” Lee says in the “Democracy and Voting Rights” section of her website. “The legacies of slavery and Jim Crow have carried on through voter disenfranchisement, gerrymandering, and voter suppression making the ballot box inaccessible, especially for poor, Black and brown people across the country.”

She wants every felon and every illegal alien to vote.

“Not only must we end racist voter ID and suppression laws, restore the full power of the Voting Rights Act, and end gerrymandering,” she says on her site, “but we must go farther and provide every person in our country with the right to vote – from previously incarcerated people to immigrants, everyone deserves a voice in our democracy.

Lee wants to destroy the fossil fuel industry and the engine of US economic growth.

THE INSANE GREEN NEW DEAL

“In Congress, I will fight for a Green New Deal to transition to a 100% clean and renewable energy economy. This includes ending fracking, which poses a disproportionate threat to communities like ours. The Green New Deal centers frontline and marginalized communities facing the brunt of environmental racism – communities with poisoned water, high rates of asthma, etc – communities like ours.”

NO LAWS, NO BORDERS

Lee’s philosophy on imprisonment – let them all out.

“We must also end the numerous inhumane practices across our justice system. That means eliminating cash bail because our current system, which imprisons people based on their ability to pay, is a barbaric relic that punishes the poor for their poverty. Additionally, we must abolish the death penalty and life without parole–the state should not have the power to end someone’s life or sentence them to death by incarceration.”

Lee claims that the U.S. “government’s rules have also failed to fulfill the promise of democracy” and called for an “end outdated and arbitrary laws” as well as to give “every person in our country with the right to vote – from previously incarcerated people to immigrants, everyone deserves a voice in our democracy.”

“No human being is illegal. Our immigration system is a broken web of xenophobic policies that seek to punish brown and Black people instead of building pathways to citizenship,” Lee claims on her “Immigration” tab.

Lee also calls for an end to “life without parole” as well as “eliminating cash bail because our current system, which imprisons people based on their ability to pay, is a barbaric relic that punishes the poor for their poverty.”

NO FILIBUSTER TO STOP THE LEFT

Lee also calls for an end to the filibuster, which she bizarrely claims is “a tool championed by segregationist Senators to oppose civil rights legislation, that continues to stand in the way of progress today.”

UNFETTERED ABORTION

“Our constitutional right to abortion care faces the greatest threat in its history, and Congress must do everything in its power to protect this fundamental right,” Lee writes under “Reproductive Health, Rights, and Justice.”

“We must not only safeguard the federal right to abortion but also repeal laws like the Hyde amendment which puts care out of reach for marginalized and low-income communities,” she claims.

DEMOCRATS LOVE HER

Communist Democrats, including Justice Democrats, the Congressional Caucus, and Emgage all support her, along with the communist Squad.

As an aside, there is no such thing as a ‘Democrat’ socialist. Letting people vote once or twice until they have full and permanent control doesn’t make them democratic. They are communists. To give you an example, Maduro of Venezuela is a Democratic Socialist.

Related