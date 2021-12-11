A “Quitter” Is Times’ Athlete of the Year

















We don’t know if Simon Biles has mental issues or if it was some other reason, but she quit and she is a quitter, Greg Kelly said on his show last night. The media decided she is to be lauded for having the “courage” to quit, and letting her team down.

Biles came up against hardships and failed. In the United States, we used to laud those who come up against hardships and prevail. However, pearl-clutching WOKES praise those who meet their narrative.

We would have chosen Tamyra Mensah-Stock or any number of the athletes who have not quit, no matter the hardships.

Tamyra Mensah-Stock, the 28-year-old from Katy, Texas, professed her love for her country.

“It feels amazing,” she said. “I love representing the U.S. I freaking love living there, I love it, and I’m so happy I get to represent U-S-A!”

She is an athlete of the year!

Watch Greg Kelly and Curt Schilling discuss it:

