Nominee for Department of Commerce Raises Serious Concerns

















Biden chose Thea Kendler as his nominee for a key position in the Department of Commerce, and there are concerns about her in the position, where she would be in charge of Chinese exports.

As the prosecutor on a case involving Huawei, a CCP-tied company, she gave Huawei’s top executive a sweetheart deal that dramatically veered from the rule of law. Given Biden’s penchant for doing everything the Chinese and Russians want, this wouldn’t come as a surprise.

In the position, she will be in charge of key Chinese exports. Will the bans change on those CCP products that present national security threats? Why was she the one chosen with her history?

BACKGROUND

The department has restricted sales to Huawei Technologies since 2019, when the company and dozens of its non-U.S. affiliates were added to the U.S. trade blacklist, hobbling the world’s largest telecommunications equipment maker.

U.S. companies are banned from selling goods to companies on the list without Commerce Department licenses, which are difficult to obtain.

Kendler prosecuted Huawei’s CFO Meng Wanzhou and decided to let her off almost scot-free on fraud charges.

At the time, she was serving on the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) prosecution team of Meng Wanzhou, the CFO for the Chinese telecommunications company.

Meng was released from Canadian custody in September after reaching a deferred prosecution agreement with the DOJ — an agreement Kendler signed one day after her Senate nomination hearing.

Huawei is tied to the Chinese Communist Party. Former President Donald Trump’s Federal Communications Commission once designated Huawei as a national security threat, and cut it off from subsidies, according to The New York Times.

It’s a spy agency for the CCP.

In no way is it appropriate to subsidize any CCP organization. They are enslaving people, selling their organs, approving rape, among other atrocities. Most people in China live in very poor circumstances.

Did George Soros pick this woman, we ask half-joking?

Watch:

