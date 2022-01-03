A “Rare Few” of 79,000 Aussies Suffered Severe Side Effects from Vaccines

Doctors say that the benefits far outweigh the risks, but as the COVID vaccine rollout ramps-up through the booster phase, there are a rare few who suffer severe side effects. The federal government is now offering compensation for anyone who becomes seriously ill after having their COVID shot.
~ 7 News Australia
Australian report says they will pay for the rare few who have adverse reactions. THE RARE FEW IS 79,000. That’s a few? The Australians are mandated to get the vaccines too. They should pay them. Now, in an off-handed manner, they drop that some will get a small compensation.
Watch: