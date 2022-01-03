Disinformation Comes from the NY Times

by Alex Berenson

Weird chart. Looking at it one would almost think that new Covid cases are perfectly correlated with (mRNA) Covid vaccination levels at both the state and national level:

Wait, that can’t be right.

Let’s take a closer look:

Them thar’s the US and global hot spots (who doesn’t love a global hot spot?)…

And here we have US and global vaccinations:



Yeah, must be a trick of the light. (The great outlier is China, which has completely avoided mRNA and DNA vaccines in its mass vaccination campaign and has no ro. Another coincidence, no doubt!)

The answer is obviously boosters!

Now let’s all thank the Times for (accidentally) providing some helpful information.

