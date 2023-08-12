A Soulful Song of the Working Man That Has Gone Viral

I posted a short clip of Oliver Anthony singing about the current state of affairs, but you might want to listen to the complete song. His song has gone viral, with over 1.5 million views. It’s very good.

Mr. Anthony is a Virginia native. He’s one of us, just an ordinary man, who lives with his three dogs, writing songs in his free time.

His song is called, “Rich Men North of Richmond,” and soulfully calls out on behalf of the forgotten men and women as the wealthy take control of our lives.

He is the everyman, the working man.

Listen:

