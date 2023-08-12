Remembering the Masking

M Dowling
Santa wearing his face mask as Dr. Tam suggested. He’s gone Woke.

It’s amazing the elite were able to terrify people into wearing masks everywhere. Some still do here in New York. I saw one today on the pier. She was outside with no one around her, wearing a huge mask.

Who do you think she voted for?


