ABC Blames a Law Protecting Children Instead of Murderer Audrey Hale

Mass Murderer Audrey Hale slaughtered young children and three faculty members who cared for them. The media is now turning her into a victim. She is a victim of a gun and of legislation that was passed to protect children.

In our new secular world, as people search for solutions without God or morals, they turn the evil actors into the victims and reach for political solutions to evil acts. It keeps happening, and it is distorting reality.

Radicals with similar views to Audrey (Aiden) Hale have declared a “day of vengeance” in Tennessee after the state passed a law prohibiting gender mutilations and hormone therapy for children. That’s the legislation Moran’s blaming instead of the deranged killer.

IT BEGINS: ABC’s Terry Moran ties the Nashville school shooting to Tennessee’s recently-passed legislation banning the harmonization and mutilation of minors. The shooter was 28. pic.twitter.com/MfKdOpQZIf — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) March 27, 2023

Audrey Hale turned to evil. People who use gender to deal with their mental health issues are not normal, nor is it normal to become violent when people disagree. We’ve lost sight of what is and isn’t normal and call it liberalism.

We’re not saying all transgenders are mentally ill. We’re talking about radical rainbow fascists.

Audrey Hale was a functioning individual who decided to slaughter two little girls, a little boy, and three faculty members. She turned to evil because she was deranged.

Radical transgenders have announced that their guns are ready if you don’t go along with them. They say it’s not up for debate. That’s not normal, either. They aren’t content with us living peacefully alongside them. They demand we agree with them and allow them to sexualize children, mutilate their bodies, and fill them with dangerous pills to make them transgender, even if they are babies. We have evil politicians supporting that in the name of tolerance and freedom.

Calling child mutilation “gender-affirming care” is nonsense that distorts reality. We know the truth and still allow this new form of evil to perpetuate.

Drag queen shows for small children are age-inappropriate; they’re perversion.

The legislation didn’t cause Audrey Hall to murder six innocent people. The evil within her did.

Audrey Hale was an evil murderer.

My God. This is one deranged, sick murderer…… Audrey Hale. pic.twitter.com/m1PwH2VkNU — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) March 28, 2023

