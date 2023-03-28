Perverted Disney to Cut Content, Begins Massive Layoffs

Disney will begin layoffs this week, the first of three rounds before the beginning of the summer that resulted in about 7,000 job cuts. The cuts are part of a broader effort to reduce corporate spending and boost free cash flow. Disney said last month it plans to cut $5.5 billion in costs, including $3 billion in content spend, CNBC reports.

We’d better hope they become more affordable, cut the perversion programming, or disappear. They are no longer what Walt Disney envisioned.

Last month, Disney said it plans to cut $5.5 billion in costs, including $3 billion in content spend.

We’d like to suggest they get rid of the WOKE racist programming to start. They likely won’t since one of the people behind the WOKE Disney is a transgender Disney relative.

To start, they cut Metaverse, a new program that would involve interactives storytelling. It would be better if they got rid of the WOKE entertainment, including shows that make blacks into victims, whites into oppressors, and children gender fluid.

Disney is also greedy, and needs to lower prices.

Related