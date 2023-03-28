Perverted Disney to Cut Content, Begins Massive Layoffs

Disney will begin layoffs this week, the first of three rounds before the beginning of the summer that resulted in about 7,000 job cuts. The cuts are part of a broader effort to reduce corporate spending and boost free cash flow. Disney said last month it plans to cut $5.5 billion in costs, including $3 billion in content spend, CNBC reports.
We’d better hope they become more affordable, cut the perversion programming, or disappear. They are no longer what Walt Disney envisioned.
We’d like to suggest they get rid of the WOKE racist programming to start. They likely won’t since one of the people behind the WOKE Disney is a transgender Disney relative.
To start, they cut Metaverse, a new program that would involve interactives storytelling. It would be better if they got rid of the WOKE entertainment, including shows that make blacks into victims, whites into oppressors, and children gender fluid.
Disney is also greedy, and needs to lower prices.
Disney was so much nicer when Walt was in charge!
Disney like CNN and many other businesses chooses to lose money. They will not change their ways. Employing people is much less important than destroying US society. Disney expects increasing revenue from China.
A friend has 2 children who religiously love Disney. They visit 3 times a year with their families. These gals also call their parents racist, sexist and homophobic.
And the parents keep taking them back?
Disney was baphometically “inverted’, by the “class” of ’68(holder, billary, billy jeff, algorical, etc)
The Disney of today is not what Walt Disney intended it to be.