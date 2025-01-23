ABC News Chicago Aids & Abets Illegal Foreigners to Evade ICE

ABC News Chicago broadcasted tips to illegal foreigners on how to evade ICE. ICE is looking for criminals and terrorists. They are aiding and abetting illegal criminal migrants.

The host in the clip below said ICE is targeting schools and churches when they are targeting foreign criminals. After preying on people’s sympathies, ABC News shifted to Gov. Pritzker, complaining that ICE was looking for 2,000 illegal foreigners to begin with. He knows they are likely criminals.

It’s illegal and unconscionable.

Conspiring with others to bring in aliens illegally/aiding/abetting under subsection 1324(a)(1)(A)(v) makes it a federal crime to conspire with others to bring unauthorized aliens into the United States or assist them in doing so, whether for financial gain or not.

They cover for their aiding and abetting is innocent people are targeted in churches and schools. They are committing crimes in plain sight.

WOW ABC News Chicago literally broadcasting telling illegal migrants to “know their rights” and “should ICE come knocking — don’t open for ICE” “Breaking News — President Trump now authorizing ICE to target schools and churches in its deportation raids” “Chicago’s immigrant… pic.twitter.com/XfT8Siw2LD — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) January 22, 2025

