New Fire in California Explodes in Size

According to CBS News, a new fire, the Hughes Fire, exploded in size. On Wednesday, it put more than 50,000 people under evacuation orders and warnings in the northern Los Angeles County community of Castaic. It has burned more than 9,400 acres in L.A. and Ventura counties.

The Hughes Fire is proving to be a challenge for firefighters, but they’re “getting the upper hand,” Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said.

Cal Fire Chief Joe Tyler warned that dangerous conditions are far from over.

“The first responders are doing great work to contain this fire. Certainly, we are not out of the woods yet,” Tyler said.

According to L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna, over 31,000 people are now under mandatory evacuation orders and 23,000 more under evacuation warnings.

Forecasters warned the Los Angeles area Wednesday that strong winds would lead to critical fire conditions. The National Weather Service said red-flag warnings for the Santa Ana winds would be in effect in the area through Thursday evening, with expected gusts of up to 65 mph.

Fires across the L.A. area have killed at least 28 people, destroyed more than 15,000 structures, and charred some 63 square miles. The Palisades and Eaton wildfires continue to burn today.

In San Diego County, south of Los Angeles, firefighters have battled several smaller blazes that broke out this week.

Officials said tens of thousands of people in Los Angeles County remain under evacuation orders. Curfews were still in effect for the Palisades and Eaton fire zones from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

GPS—two suspicious individuals were in the area just before the #HughesFire started, growing from a few acres to an explosive monster of over 8,100 acres and moving up to ~35 acres per minute at times. The 5 freeway, a transportation corridor, is sitting square in its path right… pic.twitter.com/a3GI4lY08E — Tony Seruga (@TonySeruga) January 23, 2025

Hughes Fire in Southern California is now roughly 10k acres and 30k people have been ordered to evacuate. California needs a miracle and it’s not coming from Gavin Newsom. Pray for them. pic.twitter.com/ywmzdlshg7 — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) January 23, 2025

Whatever they’re paying this guy to drive that dozer so close to the Hughes Fire isn’t nearly enough. pic.twitter.com/kApoUdwtxw — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) January 23, 2025

#BREAKING: Watch as prison inmates help stop the significant Hughes Fire, which has exploded and consumed over 8,000+ acres of land #Castaic l #Californa ⁰⁰Watch as prison inmates volunteer to assist firefighters, courageously joining the battle against the devastating… pic.twitter.com/Lgdych4peO — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 23, 2025

