ABC News Declares National Parks Are Racist

We have another manufactured example of racism thanks to white leftists at ABC News. It’s only recently that we have discovered being White is bad, every White person is racist, and, thanks to ABC News, we now know that National Parks are racist.

According to the Black people ABC News interviewed, racism was in the woods, and Black people didn’t have the freedom to go to National Parks because they feared the danger that White people presented. They did not give an example of how that is the case.

I have never heard of anyone keeping a person of color from going to a National Park, and ABC News probably hasn’t either or they would have told us about it in the clip below.

Only 23% of minorities go to National Parks and they are 43% of the population, says ABC. The problem is there aren’t enough minority rangers, according to them.

Okay, so hire more minority rangers, drum up business in Black communities, why is that the problem of White people?

The parks have always been open to everyone, but somehow it’s White peoples’ fault if people of color don’t take advantage of them.

They claim camping with the family is “self-segregation?” Is that another hit on families?

If you’re White, you are to blame if people of color don’t want to go to the parks, even if you never did a thing to hurt a Black person. None of the Black people interviewed by ABC News pointed to any specific instance of racism by the boogeymen — White people — but somehow they all know it’s true.

This is the victimhood mantra sold by White leftists, and it’s alive and well. Stop it.