ABC News Now Edits Kamala’s Blather to Make Her Sound Better

ABC News continues its egregious behavior as its scandalous handling of the Trump-Harris debate unfolds. They are now editing Kamala’s word salad. They cut out about a minute and a half and then clipped in a very different part of the interview to make her sound much better. She still didn’t sound great.
Just for the sake of clarity, the 1st clip came from the @TrumpWarRoom account, which I believe sourced it from WPVI’s website. The 2nd clip came from WPVI’s 6 PM broadcast, which my news-clipping service recorded live. WPVI aired portions of the interview from 4 PM – midnight…
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 14, 2024