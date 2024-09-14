11K Nevada Noncitizens Registered to Vote, 3,987 Voted

According to the NY Post, about 11,000 noncitizens are registered to vote in the crucial swing state of Nevada. Democrat Secretary of State Francisco “Cisco” Aguilar will not clean up the rolls.

The Trump campaign, the Republican National Committee, and the Nevada GOP filed suit Thursday against Aguilar in Carson City judicial district court,

A total of 6,360 individuals listed in Nevada’s Department of Motor Vehicles “noncitizen file” were registered to vote in 2020 — and 3,987 of them cast a ballot in that year’s general election, the lawsuit says.

Republicans say state data show likely more than 11,000 noncitizens are registered to vote this year — and an estimated 3,700+ will cast a ballot in November’s presidential election.

Nevada became an “all mail-in” voting state in 2022. Any registered voter gets a ballot. This year, 98.4% of primary ballots were mailed in. Mail-in voting is crooked as hell.

This is how Democrats cheat and win., and why they poured millions of future Democrats into the country.