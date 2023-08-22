About That Flotilla of Russian and Chinese Ships Off Alaska

People recently became alarmed over a Russian and Chinese flotilla that recently hung around off the coast of Alaska. Apparently, it was a nothing burger.

In the clip below, at about 02:56, Sub Brief talks about a flotilla of Russian and Chinese warships – eleven ships, including eight warships. They moved off the coast of Alaska. The fleet was probably collecting intelligence.

They followed all laws, doing something the US has done for years. No one did anything dangerous. There was nothing wrong with this deployment.

Everyone behaved, so all is well.

Related