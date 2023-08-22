Big Kerfuffle on X: Elon Musk Tells James Woods to Delete His Account

Elon Musk wants to alter the block feature on his platform to allow for more free speech. Many people think it’s a bad idea, and it’s become an issue on the platform.

I couldn’t care less, but people care. One person who cares is actor James Woods who got into an argument with Elon Musk over it.

It began when Musk started to block people who complained about the block.

If people complain about altering tit, Musk blocks them to give them a taste of what it feels like to be blocked.

He seems to be choosing sides, but who knows.

The response you get from X if you’re a liberal and want to keep the block feature … vs … the response you get from X if you’re a conservative and say the exact same thing. pic.twitter.com/wE2jShkJal — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) August 21, 2023

James Woods felt he made his point when he was blocked.

You prerogative, sir, which is exactly my point. Have a nice day. pic.twitter.com/qt8ZD3wbM9 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 20, 2023

Advertiser-pleasing? This comment really irked Mr. Musk.

Thank you. If @elonmusk removes the ability to block concerted harassment by trolls or organized political entities, how will “X” be any different from Jack Dorsey’s horrid Twitter? Musk, whom I once championed, is only doing this to protect his advertisers anyway. Users of X… https://t.co/bR3oMU4f2P — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 19, 2023

Thirty trolls attacked Woods. That’s a lot of trolls, and that’s why the block matters to him.

In the midst of a libel suit I was targeted by thirty trolls the defendant enlisted to harass me. X will be untenable for people like me, who are willing to share their identities. If he does this, I will have no choice but to retire from this site. https://t.co/QJ9BgLNwFj — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 19, 2023

At one point, Elon told James Woods to delete his account. People slammed Elon for that.

Then delete your account — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 20, 2023

James Woods promised not to leave unless canceled. He’s been censored before, and he can handle it.

I’ve received such astonishing support from all of you, I’m truly humbled. The recurring theme in your many heartfelt DM’s was a fear that I would leave X. I’ve have now decided I will never leave, and will only ever be silent when they find an excuse to remove my account. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 20, 2023

The blocking issue isn’t quite as bad as people think.

NEWS: Elon has given some more details about removing the Block feature. He is proposing a stronger Mute, which would consistently hide all posts. He does NOT appear to be endorsing the idea that this “Strong Mute” would prevent interacting (replies/quotes) aside from DMs. https://t.co/1ZoaeqUhHw pic.twitter.com/URdXqBJseQ — X News Daily (@xDaily) August 21, 2023

Related