About the Norwegians Refusing to Refuel US Navy Ships

The Norwegian government responded to concerns about the refuelling of US Navy vessels after one company spoke out on social media. Haltbakk Bunkers said it would no longer supply American ships after Donald Trump’s Friday showdown with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“We have seen reports raising concerns about support for U.S. Navy vessels in Norway. This is not in line with the Norwegian government’s policy,” Norway’s Defense Minister Tore Sandvik said.

“American forces will continue to receive the supply and support they require from Norway,” he added.

Sandvik issued his statement after privately held Norwegian fuel supplier Haltbakk Bunkers said that it would stop supplying U.S. Navy ships in response to how Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was treated at the White House on Friday.

“Huge credit to the president of Ukraine restraining himself and for keeping calm even though USA put on a backstabbing TV show. It made us sick… No Fuel to Americans!,” the company said in a now deleted Facebook post.

[The backstabbing was by Zelensky and whoever advises him.]

Haltbakk Bunkers CEO Gunnar Gran confirmed to Norwegian newspaper VG that the company made a decision not to supply the US military, but said the move would have a “symbolic” impact as it didn’t have a fixed contract.

They also requested other companies to follow suit.

We pay for most of Norway’s defense. As part of NATO, the US patrols the waters to protect Norway.

