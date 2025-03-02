Joe Hoft at The Gateway Pundit reported earlier that Zelenskyy already agreed to a minerals deal of some kind when he signed a 100-year pact with the UK on January 16, days before Donald Trump became President. It’s vague for now, but the iPaper reported three days ago that the Starmer government was concerned that Trump’s minerals deal could undermine British ambitions.

After the US spent the bulk of the money supporting Ukraine, about $350 billion, $100 million of which allegedly didn’t get to Zelensky, according to Zelensky, Britain reaps the rewards.

From The Agreement

It also cements the UK as a preferred partner for Ukraine’s energy sector, critical minerals strategy and green steel production.

The 100 Year Partnership is a major step in supporting Ukraine’s long-term security – ensuring they are never again vulnerable to the kind of brutality inflicted on it by Russia – and committing to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with a sovereign Ukraine for the next century.

Ukraine has a highly trained military, and a thriving technology sector that is rapidly designing and deploying state of the art battle-ready equipment: a security partnership with Ukraine will make Britain stronger.

To mark the signing of the partnership today, the Prime Minister is expected to announce new UK support for Ukraine from lethal aid to economic resilience.

Three days ago, the iPaper reported:

Donald Trump’s minerals deal with Volodymyr Zelensky risks undermining the UK’s own interests in exploring opportunities for Ukraine’s natural resources, the government has been warned.

In January, Sir Keir Starmer and President Zelensky signed a 100-year partnership for closer cooperation between their two countries on everything from defence and security to culture and sport.

That agreement included a clause on minerals, which proposed a joint working group to maximise the “benefits from Ukraine’s natural resources” as well as support the development of a Ukrainian “critical minerals strategy”.

The UK also signed a minerals partnership with Saudi Arabia in mid-January.

