About Those Young Chinese Men Coming Through Panama

Gordon Chang recently spoke with Maria Bartiromo about the Chinese Communist military who drink the blood of chickens as part of a military ritual, which is something Michael Yon has seen in Panama as Chinese men march through on their way to the United States.

Yon, a war correspondent, has seen hundreds of young military-age Chinese men pouring through the Darien Gap on their way to the United States.

Michael Yon recently said he had seen Chinese illegal aliens crossing through the Darien Gap, cutting off the heads of chickens and drinking the blood. Dr. Li-Meng YAN, who first revealed that the COVID-19 virus came from Wuhan, said there are female jungle tiger soldiers who engage in such a ritual.

She shared this next story in which a female jungle tiger soldier talks proudly of her experience.

“When you are running 800 meters, we are running 8 kilometers; when you are eating melon in the dormitory, we are eating sand in the training ground; when you are eating chicken in the restaurant, we are drinking chicken blood in the jungle.” This jingle vividly expresses the difference between the lives of female special operations soldiers and their peers.

Wu Changjie, a representative of the National People’s Congress and a soldier of the communications company commanding a special operations brigade of the 75th Group Army, will never forget the feeling he had when he drank chicken blood for the first time: “Chicken blood is greasy and smelly. It made me want to vomit when I swallowed it…It smelled like blood after I swallowed it…It just jumped out of my throat.”

She and her comrades also practiced killing pigs and snakes. These subjects not only tested their courage but also trained special forces to survive in extremely harsh wild environments.

“I was a ‘naughty kid’ when I was a child. I played with boys all day long and even fought with boys.” Wu Changjie said with a smile, “The toys my father bought me were all toy guns.”

But when she actually joined the army and came to the special operations brigade, she discovered that being a good soldier was not easy…

COMING TO COLLAPSE OUR POLITICS AND CULTURE?

Dr. Sellin says the Chinese Communist Party is colonizing the US with pro-CCP illegal aliens. Why wouldn’t they? Why wouldn’t all of our enemies to change us politically and culturally? Bidenistas left the door open for them.

ALERT: China is colonizing America with pro-CCP illegal aliens.

There is a clear shift in the time between the airline ticket purchase to departure date by Chinese planning to enter the U.S. illegally from days to over a month. It is a well-organized and CCP-sanctioned migration. pic.twitter.com/IXJx6V7fm0 — Dr. Lawrence Sellin (@LawrenceSellin) September 21, 2023

THE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION OF ANONYMOUS PEOPLE FROM ALL OVER THE WORLD CONTINUES NON-STOP, DAY AND NIGHT.

Reporters Make Shocking Invasion Discoveries in the Darién Gap Mayorkas has been here. He’s encouraging it to destroy the United States. Journalist @Michael_Yon is back in #Panama as the illegal immigrant crisis worsens. Thousands of illegal #immigrants are pouring across the borders. #immigrationreform pic.twitter.com/ZvXRSzeoNK — Redacted (@TheRedactedInc) September 17, 2023 Am down here in Panama with @annvandersteel watching this happen. https://t.co/oFbSIqhgYS pic.twitter.com/ltgnvo6v7n — Michael Yon: Callsign BIG HONEY 6 (@Michael_Yon) September 18, 2023

We aren’t saying good people aren’t coming too. We’re saying a lot of very bad people are coming, and the Biden administration knows it will destroy the country.

