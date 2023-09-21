DJT Promise: “Largest Domestic Deportation Operation” in US History

If re-elected, Donald Trump said he would begin immediately terminating every open borders policy of the Biden administration. He will follow the Eisenhower model and carry out the largest domestic deportation operation in American history.

Wednesday evening, Trump delivered a speech in Dubuque, IA, harshly criticizing Biden for ”the nation-wrecking catastrophe on our southern border.”

Trump said that if elected, his second term would begin by “immediately” terminating “every Open Borders policy of the Biden Administration.”

“Following the Eisenhower Model, we will carry out the largest domestic deportation operation in American history,” Trump said.

He said he will also “invoke the Alien Enemies Act to remove all known or suspected Gang Members, drug dealers, or Cartel Members from the United States”—an effort he says will end the “scourge of illegal alien gang violence once and for all.”

Trump also said he plans to “shift massive portions of federal law enforcement to immigration enforcement,” including parts of the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

The problem is Democrats plan to imprison him before they let him become president. He’s a threat to their plans.

According to Fox News, he said, “I will make clear that we must use any and all resources needed to stop the invasion—including moving thousands of troops currently stationed overseas to our OWN southern border,” Trump said, stressing that “before we defend the borders of foreign countries, we must secure the border of our country.”

Trump went on to say he plans to deploy the U.S. Navy to “impose a full Fentanyl Blockade on the waters of our region—boarding and inspecting ships to look for fentanyl and fentanyl precursors,” reports Fox.

