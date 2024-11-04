Absentee Ballots for Overseas but Not Enough for Military

The Pentagon didn’t send enough absentee ballots to active duty service members in time for the election, and some Republicans are demanding something be done.

GOP Reps. Brian Mast (R-Fla.), Bill Huizenga (R-Mich.), and Mike Waltz (R-Fla.) sent a letter on the 30th to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Friday, citing their “grave concern over deficiencies in the Defense Department’s protocols” for the U.S. military because they said the absentee ballot stockpile has been “depleted and had not been replenished.

They need to work something out immediately. Letters might not be good enough. They need an emergency appeal to the Courts.

Meanwhile, Democrats are sending 32 thousand ballots overseas for voters. without adequate security, but only 6,000 for military.

This had to be deliberate.

Joe Biden & Kamala Harris are failing to facilitate the right to vote for our men and women in uniform. I’m calling on the Pentagon to mobilize every resource necessary so our nation’s elite warriors don’t miss out on voting for the next commander-in-chief. pic.twitter.com/WY1BFmtWvC — Rep. Brian Mast (@RepBrianMast) November 1, 2024