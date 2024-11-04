Democrats Seem to Have a Plan B to Keep Trump Out of the White House

By
M DOWLING
-
0
13

Dotty’s old lady, Nancy Pelosi, is preparing a case to call for the 25th Amendment as soon as Donald Trump takes office if he wins this week. She’s pretending Donald Trump has dementia after spending four years ignoring Joe Biden’s obvious mental issues.

After trying to imprison Donald Trump and all his allies for allegedly attempting to overturn the election, Jamie Raskin has made it clear they won’t let Donald Trump take office. There are different rules for Democrats.

Raskin, the son of a communist professor, and his comrades plan to use the 14th Amendment to claim Donald Trump is an insurrectionist, and he has said they will take him out in handcuffs.

If Trump wins, expect the salaried rioters to storm the gates.

Several states have called up the National Guard, and Democrats are sealing up the Capitol with non-scalable fences.

They are expecting a lot of trouble. Are they planning to keep Donald Trump from taking office, or are they worried about marauders?

It is starting to feel like a Third World country.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments