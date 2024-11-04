Democrats Seem to Have a Plan B to Keep Trump Out of the White House

Dotty’s old lady, Nancy Pelosi, is preparing a case to call for the 25th Amendment as soon as Donald Trump takes office if he wins this week. She’s pretending Donald Trump has dementia after spending four years ignoring Joe Biden’s obvious mental issues.

JUST IN: 84-year-old Nancy Pelosi starts stuttering her words just seconds before claiming *Trump* is the one who is in cognitive decline. Remarkable. “Good morning… I think that what, um… uh, uh, mmm, mm, the ex-president just said is, uh, further indication of his… pic.twitter.com/QGbqCshYFn — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 3, 2024

After trying to imprison Donald Trump and all his allies for allegedly attempting to overturn the election, Jamie Raskin has made it clear they won’t let Donald Trump take office. There are different rules for Democrats.

Raskin, the son of a communist professor, and his comrades plan to use the 14th Amendment to claim Donald Trump is an insurrectionist, and he has said they will take him out in handcuffs.

If Trump wins, expect the salaried rioters to storm the gates.

Interesting

Mike Benz says “Listen to Jamie Raskin, Jamie Raskin in Congress, has said “let people vote for Trump if they want, we’re not gonna certify the election anyways, so he may be elected but we are not going to let him be inaugurated.”” pic.twitter.com/0t3hOjsBI5 — MarineWifeAndMom (@AngelaH171717) October 28, 2024

Democrats calling for Civil War! Rep. Jamie Raskin: “It’s going to be up to us on January 6th 2025 to tell the rampaging Trump mobs he’s disqualified.” pic.twitter.com/6fL6c0ahVe — Steve Gruber (@stevegrubershow) November 1, 2024

Several states have called up the National Guard, and Democrats are sealing up the Capitol with non-scalable fences.

They are expecting a lot of trouble. Are they planning to keep Donald Trump from taking office, or are they worried about marauders?

It is starting to feel like a Third World country.