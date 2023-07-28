“Absolute Madness!” 1 in 35 Had Heart Damage After Moderna Jab

A new peer-reviewed study from Switzerland found that one out of 35 showed signs of heart damage after receiving the Moderna vaccine.

The European Journal of Heart Failure published the study and reported that heart damage was most common after the booster.

One in 35 or 2.8% of healthcare workers at a Swiss hospital had signs of heart injury associated with the vaccine, mRNA-1273, researchers found.

The researchers state that the level would be about 1 percent in a generally healthy population.

The group experiencing the adverse effects was followed for only 30 days, and half still had unusually high levels of high-sensitivity cardiac troponin T, an indicator of subclinical heart damage, at follow-up.

The long-term effects are unknown, but does it matter? They forced this rushed vaccine on Americans.

Most people found COVID equivalent to a cold or the flu, and they risked their heart health for it without knowing. At the same time, Big Pharma became more affluent, and the government got its lockdowns.

Dr. John Campbell announced the news. He said if regulators worldwide don’t pay attention, they are, at best, negligent; at worst, he doesn’t want to think about it.

He said it is a very reputable journal, the researchers are independent of the people making money, and the study is very impressive.

One in 35 is an “off-the-scale risk,” and “the only time you would take this risk in healthcare” is if it is to avoid death. “It’s absolute madness. What has happened here?”

European J of Heart Fail