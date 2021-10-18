ACLU Strongly Backs Compelled Speech

















Three teachers in Loudoun County Schools are going to court because they don’t want to be forced to use Trans and Nonbinary students’ pronouns.

The teachers shouldn’t have to use incorrect grammar and biological inaccuracies. That’s utterly insane.

The ACLU disagrees and now, the once free speech organization, now fights for compelled speech.

BREAKING: Three teachers in Loudoun county are going to court simply because they don’t want to use trans & nonbinary students’ pronouns. 👀 We and partners filed an amicus brief to tell the court: Refusing to use a student’s pronouns because of who they are is discrimination. pic.twitter.com/8dAsnXMfAh — ACLU of Virginia (@ACLUVA) October 14, 2021

