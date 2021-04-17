Adam Toledo was known as ‘Lil Homicide’ and ‘Bvby Diablo’









Adam Toledo, the 13-year-old who was shot and killed by a police officer, after he threatened police with a gun, was known by gang nicknames. His gang handles were ‘Lil Homicide’ and ‘Bvby Diablo (devil).’

Chicago Police have released the body camera footage of the police shooting death of armed teen, Adam Toledo, who was known in gang circles as "Lil' Homicide" and "Bvby Diablo." https://t.co/6sv4Rg813v pic.twitter.com/81lwI36ik9 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 15, 2021

Tributes to deceased armed teen Adam Toledo by his friends refer to him by his gang names, "Lil' Homicide" and "Bvby Diablo." pic.twitter.com/L9WOBNb3Hv — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 15, 2021

The Latin Kings are threatening to retaliate on behalf of ‘Lil Homicide.’

Where were this boy’s parents? It’s as if he was raised by wolves. These gangsters can blame the police, but his parents were AWOL. He was out at 2:30 in the morning, shooting a gun at someone or something, possibly the police, there was gun residue on his hand. As he ran from the officer, he held onto the gun and only dropped it in the last seconds.

