Project Veritas catches up with Brian Stelter, asks him about CNN as a propaganda network









A Project Veritas reporter caught up with CNN’s Brian Stelter and asked him about the comments Charlie Chester made on hidden camera about how CNN manipulates the news. Chester made it clear that he sees his network as an anti-Trump propaganda network.

Stelter didn’t have anything to say to the Project Veritas reporter except to say that they are journalists. 🙄

The shirt Stelter is wearing says, most humorously, ‘Journalism matters, now more than ever.’ That’s rich. 😳

Stelter’s show is dedicated to attacking anything from the right to make everything from the left look better. The analysts on his show are illogical at best. It’s utter nonsense and pablum for the angry Left.

The technical director Charlie Chester said the network works on fear. They used fear with COV and now plan to use it for climate change.

Watch:

