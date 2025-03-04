Admin Plans to Sell 443 Properties Across 47 States, DC and PR

Bloomberg reports that the US government is considering selling a sprawling portfolio of properties across 47 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. This move is part of President Donald Trump’s campaign to shrink the federal workforce and the buildings it occupies.

The General Services Administration posted an inventory of 443 “non-core” assets on Tuesday, including many prime commercial buildings that house local and regional offices for federal agencies and provide services for taxpayers, Social Security recipients, farmers, and workers.

The government is looking to sell the Dick Cheney Federal Building in Wyoming and the Nancy Pelosi Federal Building in San Francisco.

The General Services Administration, which manages federal properties, said it had identified 443 properties totaling more than 80 million square feet that “are not core to government operations” and could be sold off. The agency said a sale could potentially save more than $430 million in annual operating costs.

The list includes the Washington headquarters for the Department of Energy, the Department of Agriculture, the American Red Cross building, and the Office of Personnel Management, the U.S. government’s human resources arm, among other notable buildings. GSA’s own headquarters was also on the list.

It also includes major office buildings in Chicago, Atlanta, Cleveland, and Los Angeles.

