Trump Responds to Canada’s Angry Tariff Rebuke

Canadian leadership, who imprisoned protesting truckers, is now coming for Americans over tariffs. As we reported last week, Canadian leader Chrystia Freeland wants to establish a nuclear shield to Donald Trump, and apparently the rest of us.

Prime Minister Trudeau, who is on his way out, appealed to the American left by attacking Donald Trump. Trump mocked his golden age while punishing Americans and cozying up to Vladimir Putin, “a lying, murderous dictator,” adds, “Make that make sense.”

Trudeau’s Announcement

“Today, the United States launched a trade war against Canada, their closest partner and ally, their closest friend. At the same time, they’re talking about working positively with Russia, appeasing Vladimir Putin, a lying, murderous dictator. Make that make sense.”

“Now, just like I did a month ago, I want to speak first directly to the American people. We don’t want this. We want to work with you as a friend and ally. And we don’t want to see you hurt either. But your government has chosen to do this to you. As of this morning, markets are down and inflation is set to rise dramatically all across your country. Your government has chosen to put American jobs at risk at the thousands of workplaces that succeed because of materials from Canada or because of consumers in Canada, or both.

“They’ve chosen to raise costs for American consumers on everyday essential items like groceries and gas, on major purchases like cars and homes and everything in between; they’ve chosen to harm American national security, impeding access to the abundant critical minerals, energy, building materials, and fertilizers that we have and that the United States needs to grow and prosper; they’ve chosen to launch a trade war that will first and foremost harm American families.

“They’ve chosen to sabotage their own agenda that was supposed to usher in a new golden age for the United States, and they’ve chosen to undermine the incredible work we’ve done together to tackle the scourge that is fentanyl, a drug that must be wiped from the face of the earth.”

Conservative Canadian leaders are also jumping on the attack Trump bandwagon. It’s popular to speak harshly against Donald Trump.

BREAKING – EXPLOSIVE: Trudeau Torches Trump, mocks his so-called golden age while punishing Americans and cozying up to Vladimir Putin, “a lying, murderous dictator,” adds, “Make that make sense.” “Today, the United States launched a trade war against Canada, their closest… pic.twitter.com/zmGgyFfiUZ — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) March 4, 2025

Oh, look, another Russian puppet.

George Bush used to drive Putin around his ranch in a pick-up and nobody called him a Russian puppet. pic.twitter.com/Do0PEOTVGk — MichaeloKeeffe (@Mick_O_Keeffe) March 3, 2025

President Trump responded:

“Please explain to Governor Trudeau, of Canada, that when he puts on a Retaliatory Tariff on the U.S., our Reciprocal Tariff will immediately increase by a like amount!”

“IF COMPANIES MOVE TO THE UNITED STATES, THERE ARE NO TARIFFS!!!,” he further posted on TruthSocial.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email