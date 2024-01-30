Administration Considers Bombing Iran on Their Soil

CNN reports the US’s response to the drone attack in Jordan that killed and wounded US service members on Sunday is likely to be more powerful than previous American retaliatory strikes. On the list is bombing Iran on its own soil.

CNN claims several Republican lawmakers have called for the US to hit inside Iran directly to send a clear message. I doubt it’s only Republicans.

This administration allows Iran to sell oil wherever it wants. The US released billions from banks and paid them for hostages. If they want to stop this, that should be the first step.

Officials have suggested it is unlikely the US will strike within Iran. However, it’s on the list.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the environment in the Middle East is as dangerous as it’s been in the region “since at least 1973, and arguably even before that.”

Blinken added that the US response “could be multileveled, come in stages and be sustained over time.”

The administration is still pretending Iran isn’t behind these attacks and they didn’t mean to escalate, without any evidence.

After admittedly leaving American forces exposed and saying, ‘It’s only a matter of time before they are killed,’ Biden got his wish yesterday as Americans were killed and many more wounded.

We are at grave risk of entering a World War.

FLASHBACK: Biden warning in 2020 that Trump was so dangerous he was worried he would get the US into a war with Iran. WATCH pic.twitter.com/z1Np8L6uol — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) January 30, 2024

Related