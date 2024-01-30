FAA Colludes with National Black Coalition to Get Them Hired Over Whites

The National Black Coalition of Federal Aviation Employees (NBCFAE) has colluded with the FAA to get black people’s resumes considered before all the non-black people’s resumes. It isn’t very reassuring to think that this organization would do something so un-American.

The organization’s Vice President Snow said the FAA will open bid for employees February 10th. Snow wrote that they will scan in resumes and the computer will group them by key words – Buzz Words.

The Buzz Words will flag the resumes. As he said, these words will give them the advantage over thousands of resumes. He attached the list of Buzz Words.

It’s called cheating.

He got the list from an HR member at the FAA, and told the WSC brothers and sisters to “keep a lid on this attachment” and ” focus on YOUR resume.”

Martin Luther King Jr. had a “dream,” which was the opposite of their actions, but, wait, they’re oppressed.

It’s getting very sickening to be told white people are inferior while openly racist policies are becoming systemic.

