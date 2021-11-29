Afghan Immigrant Shot Charging Police with a Knife

















An Afghan immigrant who once served as an interpreter for US forces in Afghanistan, charged officers with a knife when he was shot.

He was taken to the hospital after officers administered life-saving techniques, but he succumbed to his injuries. He reportedly had PTSD.

You can watch the entire event on Officers’ body cams on this link.

Videos show Ajmal Amani charging at @SFPDSouthern officers at SoMa residential hotel while armed with knife, per @SFPD. @SFPDChief Bill Scott express condolences to family of Amani, who once served as Afghan interpreter for US military & had PTSD. https://t.co/8Bqhqnq2jn pic.twitter.com/T9GZ9CYNWV — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) November 25, 2021

