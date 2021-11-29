Afghan Immigrant Shot Charging Police with a Knife

By
M. Dowling
-
-

An Afghan immigrant who once served as an interpreter for US forces in Afghanistan, charged officers with a knife when he was shot.

He was taken to the hospital after officers administered life-saving techniques, but he succumbed to his injuries. He reportedly had PTSD.

You can watch the entire event on Officers’ body cams on this link.

 


