Afghanistan, Where We Send Aid, Is Now an ISIS Staging Area

After leaving billions of dollars worth of military equipment, allocating $8 billion in aid to Taliban terrorists, and abandoning long-time allies, the worst has come true in Afghanistan. Who would have thought the 7th-century thugs we handed Afghanistan over to would go back to their old ways they never left? Afghanistan is now a staging area for ISIS-K and al-Qaida, who still plan to blow us up.

Our open borders should prove helpful to planners.

The WaPo writes:

Less than two years after President Biden withdrew U.S. personnel from Afghanistan, the country has become a significant coordination site for the Islamic State as the terrorist group plans attacks across Europe and Asia and conducts “aspirational plotting” against the United States, according to a classified Pentagon assessment that portrays the threat as a growing security concern.

We stopped this, and it’s back.

The attack planning, detailed in U.S. intelligence findings leaked on the Discord messaging platform and obtained by The Washington Post, reveal specific efforts to target embassies, churches, business centers and the FIFA World Cup soccer tournament, which drew more than 2 million spectators last summer in Qatar. Pentagon officials were aware in December of nine such plots coordinated by ISIS leaders in Afghanistan, and the number rose to 15 by February, says the assessment, which has not been disclosed previously.

ISIS has a staging ground and they want us dead.

“ISIS has been developing a cost-effective model for external operations that relies on resources from outside Afghanistan, operatives in target countries, and extensive facilitation networks,” says the assessment, which is labeled top-secret and bears the logos of several Defense Department organizations. “The model will likely enable ISIS to overcome obstacles — such as competent security services — and reduce some plot timelines, minimizing disruption opportunities.”

If we had kept our bases and equipment, didn’t abandon our allies, and stopped sending all that aid, could this have played out differently?

ISIS is a terrorist safe haven under the Taliban, al Qaeda, and ISIS-K were welcomed and are thriving.

THE $8 BILLION IN AID WE SEND TO AFGHANISTAN

The US Watchdog for assistance to Afghanistan warned lawmakers last week that American aid to the country might end up in the hands of the Taliban. He said the Biden administration stonewalls his efforts to investigate. Biden cares about politics, nothing else.

“Unfortunately, as I sit here today, I cannot assure this committee or the American taxpayer [that] we are not currently funding the Taliban,” John Sopko, the Special Inspector for Afghanistan Reconstruction, testified to the House Oversight Committee. “Nor can I assure you that the Taliban are not diverting the money we are sending for the intended recipients, which are the poor Afghan people.” The US is sending $8 billion in aid to Afghanistan, and we don’t know where it ends up. Biden won’t allow an investigation. That’s the story. THEY PLAN TO ATTACK THE US According to CENTCOM commander General Michael ‘Erik’ Kurilla, the local Islamic State affiliate group could carry out an attack against the U.S. or Western interests in less than six months without warning. Dr. Jonathan Schroden, a top official at the federally-funded nonprofit research group the Center for Naval Analyses, said at the hearing: “There is no question that [al Qaeda] and the Islamic State retain the intent to attack the US homeland.” AND JOE BIDEN OPENED OUR BORDERS FOR THEM TO COME IN! THE UN LOVES THE TALIBAN

Here is another shocker. The UN calls for recognition of the Taliban. Who could have guessed that? Dictators love other dictators. That’s how the UN got it’s nickname – The Dictator’s Club.

No joke: U.N. Deputy Secretary-General calls for official recognition of the Taliban.

