AFL Sues Chief Justice John Roberts

America First Legal sued Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., claiming the judiciary has gone beyond its scope in communicating with Democratic lawmakers who made ethics complaints against Republican-appointed justices.

The America First Legal lawsuit comes as district court judges have blocked various Trump executive orders and initiatives. Currently, there are 225 lawsuits against President Trump.

AFL wants access to records from the Judicial Conference and the Administrative Office of the United States Courts. It hopes this will help them rein in rogue judges.

America First Legal argues that those entities communicated with Democratic lawmakers over ethics concerns related to Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel A. Alito Jr. The lawsuit says Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh has also been a subject of political “lawfare.”

The complaint alleges that the Judicial Conference changed reporting requirements for hospitality upon changes lobbied by the Democratic lawmakers.

Before the change, gifts and hospitality for the justices were not required to be made public, but after the change, they are now subject to reporting requirements.

