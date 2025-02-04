After One Meeting, Panama Agrees to Ditch China

After all the predictions of failure from the Left, after one meeting, Panama folded. It’s a big win for Marco Rubio, our Secretary of State. China will be leaving the Canal Zone, where they have been taking over canal operations.

The Panama Canal is still very strategically important to the U,S and Panama was breaking the contract.

The President of Panama, José Raúl Mulino, has announced that following his meeting yesterday with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Panama has decided not to renew its 2017 Memo with China regarding their “Belt and Road Initiative.” They will also look towards voiding their Agreements with the Chinese Government before their End Dates of 2027 and 2028.

Bonchie wrote: One of the issues is that the Panama Canal Treaty of 1977, created and signed by an incredibly naive (at best) President Jimmy Carter, calls for total neutrality regarding the canal. Handing China control of operations is not neutrality. It’s a slap in the face to the United States and its generosity. China did not spend billions of dollars to build the canal. Because it is a geopolitical adversary, it is a national security risk for the communist country to have any involvement outside of paying fees to transit its ships.”

Exactly!

Democrats were very worried about tariffs on Panama since they would retaliate, and Americans would pay more for their imports. In 2022, they imported $523 million in goods. Our budget is $7 trillion. We wouldn’t suffer at all.

MASSIVE win for @SecRubio Following his meeting with the Panamanians, the country’s president announced that it will not be renewing its deal with China’s Belt and Roadpic.twitter.com/5tVNElOyk1 — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) February 2, 2025

