Gen. Mark Milley’s Instruction Manual on Rental Riots Using USAID

Mark Milley’s military put out an instructional manual that included directions for organizing a rental riot to destabilize a country and bring it to the negotiating table. They described a hypothetical psyop to destabilize a fictional African nation to make the workers in a Chinese factory angry, and bring down Chinese production.

In this scenario, the US swoops in with aid to pay striking workers they incited.

In the end, they’ll stop destabilizing the country for a deal. That’s allegedly a big US success story.

The military, under Joe Biden and Mark Milley, openly plotted to incite race riots in Africa then use USAID to swoop in and give striking protestors no-show jobs on US taxpayer dime so they keep could keep getting paid while striking and protesting in the streets. pic.twitter.com/pzWV62Bsd4 — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) February 3, 2025

Read it here on page 11.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Why Physical Precious Metals Are the Retirement Safe Haven Most Older Christians Seek Name Last name Email