Gen. Mark Milley’s Instruction Manual on Rental Riots Using USAID

By
M Dowling
-
2
34

Mark Milley’s military put out an instructional manual that included directions for organizing a rental riot to destabilize a country and bring it to the negotiating table. They described a hypothetical psyop to destabilize a fictional African nation to make the workers in a Chinese factory angry, and bring down Chinese production.

In this scenario, the US swoops in with aid to pay striking workers they incited.

In the end, they’ll stop destabilizing the country for a deal. That’s allegedly a big US success story.

Read it here on page 11.


