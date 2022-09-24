After the Election, They’re Coming for Your Guns

Biden is gearing up to ban assault weapons which he has sometimes defined as any semi-automatic rifle or handgun. This new effort will take place after the election. He has plenty of support from progressive lawmakers, the UN, SEIU’s Amalgamated Bank, and credit card companies.

In the first clip, Joe claims rifles are assault weapons designed to kill people. He also plans to take on his favorite bogeyman, the NRA. He added with bravado that he had done it before and would do it again.

Watch:

Biden: “What in God’s name do you need an assault weapon for? It’s an assault weapon designed to kill people, to defend America, to defend people.” pic.twitter.com/Hd7dzmtufk — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 23, 2022

The amalgamated bank, an SEIU unionized bank that brought ESG over to the US, heavily pressured Visa to adopt the International Organization for Standardization’s (ISO) new set of standards by creating a special merchant category code for gun and ammunition sales.

The Amalgamated Bank that gave us ESG and the Paris Accord is after our guns. Amalgamated was the first bank to adopt all of the Marxist UN’s banking principles. The UN wants our guns banned.

At first, VISA refused the demand.

“We believe that asking payment networks to serve as a moral authority by deciding which legal goods can or cannot be purchased sets a dangerous precedent,” Robert B. Thomson III, a senior vice president at Visa, wrote in a letter to pro-gun-control lawmakers, including progressive Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. Eventually, gun transactions could all be blocked with the information from these codes. This is worse than a federal registry. It allows the collection of financial data. One concern I have is that they are allegedly collecting for terrorism. Progressives think Republicans are terrorists. More importantly, they can block gun sales. Glenn Beck on Visa flagging gun purchases: “This is the next step in banning guns.” pic.twitter.com/RPbf03X7iz — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 23, 2022 As new gun laws close in after the election, progressive lawmakers and the Amalgamated Bank have pressured credit card companies to put all gun sales into a separate coded category at the time of sale. BLOCKING GUN SALES THANKS TO AMALGAMATED BANK AND THEIR ESG Glenn Beck believes – with evidence – that it is intended to block sales of guns. He read a letter from Visa expressing deep concern about using these codes. It’s more than a federal registry as most people believe. Visa warned us that it is to block sales. In the letter obtained by CBS News, sent by Visa in response to congressional Democrats who supported the plan, the company said, “We believe that asking payment networks to serve as a moral authority by deciding which legal goods can or cannot be purchased sets a dangerous precedent.” Visa wrote, “We understood Amalgamated Bank’s request to be justified, at least in part, by an interest in blocking transactions that would fall under such a new category, and Visa’s rules expressly prohibit blocking of legal transactions under an MCC.” Watch for the Details:

